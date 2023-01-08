Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,191,000 after acquiring an additional 84,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.45. 1,257,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.