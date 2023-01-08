Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $8.94 on Friday, hitting $267.52. 550,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $339.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.61 and its 200 day moving average is $240.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.