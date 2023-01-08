Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 772 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.8 %

CL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.