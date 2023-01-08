NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:NBY opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.65. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $13.73.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.