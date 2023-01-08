Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,126 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NUMG opened at $35.55 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

