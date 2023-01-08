NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after buying an additional 68,790 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,818,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $706,252,000 after buying an additional 1,101,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

