Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0381 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $218.36 million and $16.51 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.82 or 0.07468891 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03718143 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,317,239.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.