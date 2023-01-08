Ocean Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $128.71 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $128.71 million and $46.60 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

