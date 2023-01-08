Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $220.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

