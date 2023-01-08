Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Trimmed by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.28% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $78,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $300.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $341.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

