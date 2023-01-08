Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Up 0.8 %

OMCL stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $168.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after acquiring an additional 212,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.