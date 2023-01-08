Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Up 6.7 %

ONTO opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 56.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 949,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,244,000 after acquiring an additional 341,519 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $15,324,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 224.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 133,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.