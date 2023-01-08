Ontology (ONT) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Ontology has a total market cap of $140.62 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.98 or 0.07473148 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00032420 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00070325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

