Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $140.91 million and $5.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.75 or 0.07479836 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00070238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00061685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

