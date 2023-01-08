Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) General Counsel Sells $26,522.60 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian Gorman sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $26,522.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OPNT stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 147.90%. Research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
See Also
