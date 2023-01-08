Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) General Counsel Sells $26,522.60 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian Gorman sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $26,522.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OPNT stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 147.90%. Research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.