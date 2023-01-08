Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0685 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $47.30 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040265 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00234111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06873437 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,139,338.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.