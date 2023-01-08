Orchid Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $936,318.50 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06851291 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $985,699.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

