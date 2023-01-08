Origin Protocol (OGN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.74 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.74 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,794,605 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

