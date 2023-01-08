Osmosis Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $352.97 million and $4.84 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.01611844 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.48 or 0.30505015 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.