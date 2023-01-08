Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) versus ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Head to Head Survey

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 12.22 -$100.66 million ($6.65) -1.68 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oyster Point Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma -901.99% -490.33% -108.29% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A -16.78% 1.12%

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

