Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $7.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.60.

Paramount Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.14 and a beta of 1.15. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 340,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

