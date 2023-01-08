Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,177 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $46.33. 8,980,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,448. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

