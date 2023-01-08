Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,129. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

