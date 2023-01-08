Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 262,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $91.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.