Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

