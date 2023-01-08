Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 15,887 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. 10,441,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,246,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

