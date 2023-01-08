Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 744 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.34% of Albemarle worth $105,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 122.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.42.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.39. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

