Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

