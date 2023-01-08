Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHAT opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $312.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.29. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,311,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 570,729 shares during the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 382,818 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.