Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.