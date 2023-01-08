PLC Ultima Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $375.97 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $375.97 million and $615,645.35 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $620.76 or 0.03665220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

