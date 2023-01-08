Pocket Network (POKT) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $54.72 million and $514,877.91 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

