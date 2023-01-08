Polygon (MATIC) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004734 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $7.01 billion and $135.46 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003652 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00431840 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.83 or 0.01576057 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.23 or 0.30502671 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
