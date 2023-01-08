Polymesh Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $64.41 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $64.41 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12290116 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,005,384.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

