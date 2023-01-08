PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,269.91 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $347,269.91 and $4.02 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00447799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000867 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018678 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.