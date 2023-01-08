Premia (PREMIA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $98,976.92

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $98,976.92 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003923 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

