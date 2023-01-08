PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

PSMT stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.80. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $560,461.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,929,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $517,880.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,001,585.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $560,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,060 shares in the company, valued at $31,929,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 61.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 235.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

