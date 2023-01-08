Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.12 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $83.28 million and $2.12 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.32177601 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,049,298.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

