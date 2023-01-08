Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.12 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

