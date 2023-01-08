QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $100.07 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $100.07 million and approximately $120,527.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040690 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00234869 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171847 USD and is up 29.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,844.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

