Radicle Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $74.94 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00009059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003517 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.