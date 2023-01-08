Rahul G. Patel Sells 13,500 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $11,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WATT opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,295.09% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

