Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Trimmed by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

RTX opened at $102.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.