Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 720,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,240 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices makes up about 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 1.16% of Avid Bioservices worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 510,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,755 shares of company stock worth $317,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.