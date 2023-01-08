Redwood Investments LLC Has $13.34 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,181 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.64% of AeroVironment worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AeroVironment Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

