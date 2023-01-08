Redwood Investments LLC Makes New $17.94 Million Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,941,000. MGP Ingredients makes up approximately 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,941 shares of company stock worth $409,691. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGPI traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 121,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,673. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.98. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $201.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

