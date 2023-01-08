Redwood Investments LLC Sells 44,064 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,064 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up approximately 2.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.47% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. 861,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,937. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

