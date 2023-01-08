Regis Management CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after buying an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,884,000 after buying an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.05 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

