Regis Management CO LLC Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

