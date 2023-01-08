Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

